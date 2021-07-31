CASPER—Kay Suzanne McMillen, beloved mother, and friend lost her battle with cancer on July 28, 2021, at age 74. Kay was born May 22, 1947, in Casper, Wyoming to Fred and Carol Miller. She graduated from Natrona County High School and raised one daughter and three sons.

Kay had a knack for connecting with people wherever she went. She had an amazing memory for details like names and birthdays, reflecting a heart that treasured people. She was known for her generosity, hospitality, and sense of humor.

Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Carol; her father, Fred; and her brother, Gary.

She is survived by her four children, Krista, Justin, Aaron, and Robert; her brothers, Fred and John; her sister, Ginny; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on August 8, 2021, at 12 pm at the Wells Park Picnic Shelter.