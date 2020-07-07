Kearin (Gardner) Stroud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUISUN CITY, Calif.—In true Kearin fashion she departed this world and moved into her next adventure, just as she has planned after a brave and valiant fight with Triple Negative Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Breast Cancer. Just two days after her Celebration of Life party and five days after a beautiful vacation with her children, on June 29, 2020 at 2100, just as Taps began to play at the Air Force base, Kearin joined her friends and family who were waiting at Heaven’s Gate for her.

Born October 8, 1959 to Walter and Moyra Gardner in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kearin was one of five children. She was raised in Anchorage, Alaska where she graduated in 1977 from Bartlett High School. It was here where she would find lifelong friends and after moving to Colorado, received one of her biggest blessings when she became a mom to her daughter, Moyra. After marrying Joel Stroud in 1982, they moved to Casper, Wyoming where they would have two more children, Cassandra and Jonathan. In 1996, Kearin and the family “adopted” her fourth child, Jennifer, completing the immediate family.