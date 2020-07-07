Kearin (Gardner) Stroud

SUISUN CITY, Calif.—In true Kearin fashion she departed this world and moved into her next adventure, just as she has planned after a brave and valiant fight with Triple Negative Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Breast Cancer. Just two days after her Celebration of Life party and five days after a beautiful vacation with her children, on June 29, 2020 at 2100, just as Taps began to play at the Air Force base, Kearin joined her friends and family who were waiting at Heaven’s Gate for her.
Born October 8, 1959 to Walter and Moyra Gardner in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kearin was one of five children. She was raised in Anchorage, Alaska where she graduated in 1977 from Bartlett High School. It was here where she would find lifelong friends and after moving to Colorado, received one of her biggest blessings when she became a mom to her daughter, Moyra. After marrying Joel Stroud in 1982, they moved to Casper, Wyoming where they would have two more children, Cassandra and Jonathan. In 1996, Kearin and the family “adopted” her fourth child, Jennifer, completing the immediate family.
Kearin became an integral part of the community and a mom to everyone she met. She continued to be called mom by so many because that is just who she was. Whether she was rooting on her children at sporting events by being the loudest parent out there, opening her home to the Troopers Drum and Bugle Corp during the summer and several exchange students, being an Ambassador for the city of Casper, Wyoming or just being a friend to anyone she came into contact with, Kearin made sure to make her mark.
In 2002, Kearin left Casper, after 25 years, to start a new adventure in Suisun City, California and just like in Casper she continued to impact everyone she came into contact with.
Her joy of life and the fun and laughter she always brought wherever she went will be sorely missed. She would talk to anyone, get on stage with a band and she loved being present and in the moment all the time. She loved traveling, her garden with all her roses, the ocean, her fur babies, Noelle and Maxwell, but what she loved most was being a grandma. She embraced being Yabadaba Yama and Memaw to her six beautiful grandchildren, Mya, Morgan, Madalyn, Joslyn, Elijah and Issac and tried to make as many memories with them as possible.
Kearin is survived her children, Moyra, Jennifer, Cassandra, and Jonathan; her grandchildren, Mya, Morgan, Madalyn, Joslyn, Elijah and Issac; her partner of over a decade, Peter; her four siblings; and every single person who ever thought of her of as a mom.
Kearin’s ashes will be spread at a later date, in her most loved places.
Thank you to all who were part of her life and legacy.
