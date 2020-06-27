× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Keith Eric Bynum age 59 of Casper, passed away June 20, 2020 at his home. Keith was born September 29, 1960 in Casper to Virgil and Harriet (Rucker) Bynum. He attended Willard Elementary school, Dean Morgan Junior High, and graduated from N.C.H.S in 1979. As a young man he enjoyed sports especially baseball and basketball. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, and he was well liked by all.

He was a fun loving, caring, kind man. In his youth he played on the American Legion Baseball Team, and made many lifelong friends. His love of baseball spanned from Casper Little League, to Babe Ruth, to American Legion.

Keith worked several years at the Casper Events Center and at Johnny J’s.

In addition to his parents; Keith was also preceded in death by his partner, Iris Black; his brothers, Mike Bynum, Cedric Bynum, Floyd Bynum, and Mitchell Bynum; sister, Mary Lindsey; and niece, Shavonne “Vonnie” Lindsey.

He is survived by his brothers, Rodney Bynum and Darryl Bynum and many nieces and nephews. Keithers will be missed by all who knew him especially his little buddy Boogie.

Private services will be held.

