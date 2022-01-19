CASPER—Keith Lacko, 53, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on January 8, 2022 in his home.

Keith was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Kenneth Michael Lacko and Mary Ann Lacko on February 4, 1968. He went to school at Marvel Wood High School in Kent Connecticut and graduated in 1986. He worked as a successful Real Estate Appraiser for 30 years. He enjoyed skiing, camping, fishing and time with his boys and family.

Keith is survived by his wife, Wendy Suzanne Lacko of Casper; his boys, Hunter and Garrett Lacko, and Kyle Taylor; his mother, Mary Ann Arsenault Lacko and siblings, Kenneth and Sarah Lacko.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Lacko.

Funeral service will be held at Bustards Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Reverend Tim Adams officiating. Visitation will be held at Bustards Funeral Home on January 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. A reception will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Elks Club.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 2501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Keith was an incredible man and will be greatly missed by many.