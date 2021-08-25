CASPER—Keith Russell Forgey, 60, of Casper finished his work here on earth on August 21, 2021. Keith was born to Rodney and Lenora Forgey in Newcastle, WY on August 30, 1960.

The family moved around with their business, Forgey Construction, until they settled in Casper. Keith worked construction with them from when he was young until it was sold in 1993.

Keith met Brandi at Wear Parts and after much hemming and hawing he finally got around to asking her out and then they were married in 1989. Their life was full of many adventures together, trips with friends and long days working together. Even at the end Keith was more worried about Brandi than himself.

Ranching was Keith’s passion in life. Tending to his livestock and property was where you could find him. He appreciated everyone that came to help with the work you always knew the more he gave you a hard time the more he cared about you. Keith mentored many young people as they came to work with him on the ranch.

Keith also had a special place in his heart for his dogs. Over the years he had many dogs that were his faithful companions. He and his dogs spent much time together and traveled many miles as they moved livestock on the ranch. He spent so much time with the dogs that Brandi teased him that he loved them more than her.