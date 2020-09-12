× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Keith Taylor was a Casper native and passed to the good Lord on September 8, 2020, after a long battle with heart trouble. He graduated from NCHS in 1969. Both of his kids and his brother and sister all graduated from NCHS as well. He married his beautiful wife Jalane in June 1971.

Keith enjoyed sharing his birthday with of both of his children.

Keith joins both of his parents with the good Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Jalane of Casper; son, Bryan (Liz) of California; daughter, Becky of Casper; three grandchildren, Sydney, Benjamin and Claire of California; brother, Robert Taylor; nephew, Matthew Taylor both of Colorado; and sister, Patricia Jensen of Casper.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Bustard’s Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Central Wyoming Hospice.