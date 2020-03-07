CASPER—Kelly Marie Black of Casper, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Kelly was the daughter of Richard and Valerie Black of Hanna, Wyoming, born on January 7th of 1978 in Laramie, Wyoming. Kelly graduated from Macon R-1 High School in Macon, Missouri in 1996. She was an outstanding athlete in basketball, softball, and track, with a passionately competitive spirit.
Kelly had spent the last seventeen years as a regional traffic control manager, working for both HCI Construction and Keyhole Technologies. She had spent the last year working between Douglas, Casper, and Laramie on various projects through Keyhole Technologies. Kelly thoroughly enjoyed working with the individuals at both companies, as well as the various other contractors, subcontractors, and state superintendents. Kelly had a strong work ethic and was driven to be successful in anything she set her mind to.
Kelly and Cort Hedquist were parents to three girls, Elisa Rae-Marie (age 19), Brooklynn Sage (age 7), and Aralynn Rose (age 7). They were the best two people that could’ve possibly come together as a team to parent and raise three girls.Cort and Kelly both described one another as each other’s best friend. Both were fiercely protective of their family and would go to great lengths to do so.
Kelly had two sisters. Candy (“Tom-Tom” Weckwerth) and Pam (Lewis Macauley). The three “Black” girls shared a very close bond; always looking out for each other. The bond shared was full of love, fun, and support. It’s a bond Kelly’s three girls will share as well by watching their mother and aunts. Kelly also had one niece, Emily Jean (age 17), and two nephews, Adam Casey (age 13) and Keegan Chance (age 11). She used to tell them to call her “Queen Aunt Kelly” and would celebrate her 26th birthday every year.
Kelly’s favorite things in this world included spending time with family. Fishing and camping on the Shirley Mountains, going somewhere with a lot of humidity and a beach, and sitting on the front deck by the fireplace in the summer with a glass of wine while she played with her dog Keyla.
In addition to immediate family, Kelly is survived by a large extended family of uncles, aunts, and cousins. Kelly will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1:30pm at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Casper, Wyoming.
To share a special message with her family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.