CASPER — Kelly Young Beckstead, 33, of Casper, WY, passed away on December 28, 2022, at his home. Gone too soon, he will be greatly missed.

Kelly was born in Salt Lake City, UT, to Sarah and Todd Beckstead on November 27, 1989. He went to high school at Kelly Walsh High School and graduated in 2008. He attended college at the University of Wyoming in Laramie and later completed an A.S. in general studies from Casper College in 2016. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowboarding, and spending time with his two children.

Kelly is survived by his children: Mayvee and Leo (Amelia McAfee); his parents; his brother, Riley Beckstead (Hendrix, Arlyn and Addison); his sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Alex Bergeron (Robert, Nancy); his maternal grandparents, Nancy and Fred Gutierrez and his paternal grandmother, Gayle Beckstead. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jerry Beckstead.

Services will be held at Highland Park Community Church on January 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at Occasions by Cory at 5:00 p.m.