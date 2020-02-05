Kenneth D. “Kenny” Whitlock

He was born in Powell, Wyoming, on June 15, 1954, to Jack R. and LoRayne (Sorenson) Whitlock. He was the youngest of 3 children, graduating from Natrona County High School in 1972. He was hard-working and quickly found his niche in the family business Whitlock Trucking, working there for over 40 years. He proudly worked alongside his father, Jack, and his brother, Jackie. Together they built a stand-alone name in the business.

He married Becky Buchanan n April 14, 1979. They welcomed 2 daughters, Lindsey and Allyson. He was a devoted and loving father and enjoyed being surrounded by his family. Kenny cherished this time together with his family, spending summers at the lake and enjoying winter ski trips. Sunday dinners together with family were always a great way to start and end the week.

In 2002 he met his best friend Lynette, and their “adventure” began. They found they shared many mutual friends, and their paths had crossed many times in the past. They married in 2008, continuing the be adventurous, whether it be a midnight hotshot load or an Alaskan cruise. They were always up for camping trips and being together with those they loved. Despite the many obstacles they overcame together, Kenny never complained, always saying, “it’s just a walk in the park.” Their love and care for one another always shined, even if it was simply watching football or NASCAR races. As Kenny’s family grew, so did his love and dedication to them.