CASPER—Kenneth David Eickhoff passed away peacefully at Wyoming Medical Center on July 13, 2021 in Casper, WY.

Ken Eickhoff was born February 12, 1947, the son of John G. and Mary H. (Ruhland) Eickhoff in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up in Cold Spring, MN.

Ken was one of ten children born to John and Mary. Growing up with five brothers and four sisters, he learned a strong work ethic and the value of giving back. Ken’s family spent many summers at Big Fish Lake in Cold Spring, MN. The fondness he had for lakes and being on and around the water carried over to raising his family by spending many summer days at Alcova and Pathfinder Lakes.

On August 19, 1967, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Margaret Bolger at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. To this union, two daughters were born: Brenda and Deanna. Ken and Kathy created many great friendships and memories with the people they loved.

Ken graduated from St. Cloud State University. In 1976, Ken and Kathy moved to Casper to buy and operate Blaze Oil, a petroleum distribution company. It eventually became Quality Petroleum Company, which Ken successfully operated for 32 years before selling it to Enterprise Products in 2008.