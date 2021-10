LOST SPRINGS—Kenneth Eugene Wright, 98, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lusk. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Frontier Baptist Church in Douglas with Pastor Tim Ricker officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.