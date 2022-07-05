CASPER — A celebration of the life of Kenneth Harrison Kinner, 94, will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Church of the Holy Family, 4100 SE Wyoming Blvd., Casper, WY.

Ken was a longtime resident of Casper, WY when he passed away at his home June 24, 2022. He was born October 25, 1927 in Danbury, CT. He married Priscilla E. Sturges, June 30, 1951, to whom he was married for 65 years until her death.

He will be forever known by his family and friends as “Papa.” He was so proud of his four sons, Mark (Tibbie), Paul (Lorinda), Stephen (Julie) and Christopher (Charlotte). He had 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and their infant son, Kevin.

PLEASE in lieu of flowers: Make memorial donations to The Church of the Holy Family, Church of the Morning Star, Celebrate Recovery, or the Wyoming Heroes Fund. 4100 S.E. Wyoming Blvd., Casper, WY 82601. For those unable to attend the celebration of life ceremony, the family will have a Facebook Live stream on the Church of the Holy Family Facebook Page, starting at 10:30 MST.