Kenneth "Kenny" D. Whitlock

Kenny Whitlock, 65, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family and close friends.
He was born in Powell, Wyoming, on June 15, 1954, to Jack R. and LoRayne (Sorenson) Whitlock. He was the youngest of 3 children, graduating from Natrona County High School in 1972. He was hard-working and quickly found his niche in the family business Whitlock Trucking, working there for over 40 years. He proudly worked alongside his father, Jack, and his brother, Jackie. Together they built a stand-alone name in the business.
He married Becky Buchanan n April 14, 1979. They welcomed 2 daughters, Lindsey and Allyson. He was a devoted and loving father and enjoyed being surrounded by his family. Kenny cherished this time together with his family, spending summers at the lake and enjoying winter ski trips. Sunday dinners together with family were always a great way to start and end the week.
In 2002 he met his best friend Lynette, and their “adventure” began. They found they shared many mutual friends, and their paths had crossed many times in the past. They married in 2008, continuing the be adventurous, whether it be a midnight hotshot load or an Alaskan cruise. They were always up for camping trips and being together with those they loved. Despite the many obstacles they overcame together, Kenny never complained, always saying, “it’s just a walk in the park.” Their love and care for one another always shined, even if it was simply watching football or NASCAR races. As Kenny’s family grew, so did his love and dedication to them.
Kenny’s presence will always be missed, however his love and kindness to others will always be remembered. Not to mention the many funny and clever original sayings or “Kennyisms” which he seemed to have for many of life’s interesting situations. These sayings always brought laughter and smiles (and sometimes confusion) to those unfamiliar; but always a bit of joy!
Kenny is survived by his wife, Lynette Whitlock; his daughter, Lindsey and husband Ryan Allison; grandchildren, Ava, Amelia and Quinn Allison; daughter Allyson and husband Adam Brust; grandchildren, Bryleigh and Wyatt; Lynette’s son, Luke (Ashley) Werner; grandchildren, Danica and Carson; daughter Grace Werner; and grandson, Spencer Beahm. He is further survived by his father Jack R. Whitlock; and brother Jackie and wife, Juanita Whitlock.
He was preceded in death by his mother, LoRayne; sister, Vickie Erlitz; grandparents, Charlie and Margaret Whitlock; stepmother Darlene Whitlock, Terry Jo Richards.
Services are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby, Funerals Cremations, Monuments and Reception, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601 and will be held at 6:60 p.m. Thursday February 6th, 2020 at First Baptist Church 514 S. Beech St, Casper, WY.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Donate Life Wyoming:
Online: http:/www.donoralliance.orgontribute
By mail: Donor Alliance
Attn: Accounts Receiveable
200 Spruce St. Suite 200
Denver, CO 80230
In memo of check please write “In Memory of Kenny Whitlock”