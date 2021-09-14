CASPER—Kenneth Richard “Ken” Graf, 90 of Casper, Wyoming passed away on September 10, 2021 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Ken was born November 19, 1930 in a log cabin on his Fathers Ranch in North Park Colorado. He was the eldest of two siblings to Fred Carl Graf and Hilda Lewis Graf. While growing up on the ranch he rode a horse to school as a child or in a covered sled with the neighborhood kids, when the winter weather was bad. Ken graduated high school in Walden, Colorado in 1948. He served his country in Germany between 1952 and 1954 with the US Army.

Returning home to North Park Colorado Ken worked as a fuel delivery driver. He got hired as an underground miner at a Fluorspar Mine in the Northgate District of North Park working for Ozark Mahoning Company. Ken was the definition of sole proprietor, entrepreneur. It is said you have beaten the odds if your small business is still open after five years, profitable or not. Ken beat the odds six times as a sole proprietor. He owned and operated Ken’s Conoco Service Station and a separate bulk plant. Then Ken’s Building Supply and later Colorado Scorpion a regional snowmobile distributor with his partner Russ Bybee all in Walden, Colorado. During this time, he and his partner purchased land on Owl Mountain in North Park Colorado.