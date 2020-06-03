CASPER—Born July 29, 1960, Kenneth Russell Harris came to the world in his hometown of Casper, Wyoming.
Throughout childhood, Ken spent time with his family going on road-trips and enjoying many adventures on Casper Mountain or with the many different children in the neighborhood.
Ken’s mother Jeanne passed while he was still an infant, but his Grandfather Guy always made sure that Ken and his brothers experienced nature the way their mother did.
Ken was the youngest of his generation and always had a bright smile when he was with his family and spread that smile to others as the “class clown” in school. Ken made a lifelong friend, Dan Creger, in school that his future children saw as a second father.
Ken found a passion for photography at a young age and joined the Navy to become a Photographer. During his twelve years in service, Ken made many friends and got the chance to see the world from a birds-eye view. Ken would often joke about never having stepped foot on the water during his time in the Navy. He was instead walking on the tops of active volcanoes in Hawaii. Ken met his then wife while serving our country and started a family of his own. Ken continued with his passion for photography after retiring from service and took photos for Ujena in Hawaii.
Shortly after the birth of his first child, Ken brought his family back home to Casper, Wyoming. Upon returning home, Ken began working at the local Cenex convenience store in Casper and built his family further with three more children. Ken quickly became the manager of all three local Cenex stores in Casper but decided that it was time for him to spend more time with his family. Ken began working for Sweetheart bread as a delivery driver for a short time but choose a different path the moment he spent a fourth full night away from his family. Ken then began working for True Companies in Casper as an Accountant in the Ranching department. This was the perfect last job for Ken, he was able to spend all day working hard and he could come home to his family for dinner and socializing every night.
Ken was able to watch his children grow into adulthood and cared about each of them with every fiber of his being. Ken continued to put a smile on the face of others while at work.
Throughout his life, whenever Ken was not working or with his family, you would likely find him playing darts or bingo with good friends. Ken put his heart into his work and play throughout his entire life.
Ken’s dear friend and partner in crime, Brenda Lewis had passed just days before him, holding her arms out waiting for him to join her. Ken took his last breath just a short walk away from his childhood home in Casper on May 30, 2020 while the sun rose, and birds called out to his bed at the young age of 59.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanne and Donald Harris; his grandparents, Guy and May Stump and Ruth and Alvan Harris and Kylee Beagley.
Ken is survived by his step-mother, Hallie; brothers, Dave and Jim; step-sister, Colleen; daughters, Jeanne, Kristin and Lori; son, Guy; grandsons, Elijah, Roman, Kratos and John; and granddaughters, Elizabeth, Carolyn, Angel and Catherine.
Services will be held at Bustards Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave., Casper, WY 82601 on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The reception will be held the following day Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Hangar, 1410 Prairie Ln, Bar Nunn, WY 82601.
In lieu of flowers, Ken’s family welcomes donations to Habitat for Humanity (HFH)—Heart of Wyoming for Harris Crossing, and/or Central Wyoming Hospice.
