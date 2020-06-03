× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Born July 29, 1960, Kenneth Russell Harris came to the world in his hometown of Casper, Wyoming.

Throughout childhood, Ken spent time with his family going on road-trips and enjoying many adventures on Casper Mountain or with the many different children in the neighborhood.

Ken’s mother Jeanne passed while he was still an infant, but his Grandfather Guy always made sure that Ken and his brothers experienced nature the way their mother did.

Ken was the youngest of his generation and always had a bright smile when he was with his family and spread that smile to others as the “class clown” in school. Ken made a lifelong friend, Dan Creger, in school that his future children saw as a second father.

Ken found a passion for photography at a young age and joined the Navy to become a Photographer. During his twelve years in service, Ken made many friends and got the chance to see the world from a birds-eye view. Ken would often joke about never having stepped foot on the water during his time in the Navy. He was instead walking on the tops of active volcanoes in Hawaii. Ken met his then wife while serving our country and started a family of his own. Ken continued with his passion for photography after retiring from service and took photos for Ujena in Hawaii.