Kent Christensen MD

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Kent Christensen, a man of deep faith and compassion, died January 28, 2022 in Edina, MN after a long illness. Born in Casper, WY, September 30, 1935, he graduated from Natrona County High School before attending University of Wyoming and University of Colorado medical school. After an internship at Philadelphia General, he served as general medical officer at FE Warren Air Force base, Cheyenne, WY 1961-1963. He completed an ENT residency at the University of Minnesota in 1967 and returned to Casper where he established Wyoming Otolaryngology PC.

Kent was an outstanding doctor, seeing thousands of clinical and surgical patients, widely respected for his skill, admired by those he worked with for his kindness. He had a special affinity for serving Native Americans, working with Indian Health service on Arapaho and Shoshone reservations. In 2000 he retired from full-time practice and moved to Minnesota where he worked part time until his 80th birthday including time at the University of Minnesota ENT department where he'd done his residency years earlier, also serving as a volunteer at Uptown Clinic.

Kent loved his family and treasured times backpacking in the Wind River Mountains and later exploring the Boundary Waters. Music was always important in his life. He organized a small band while in high school that played dances throughout central Wyoming and later sang in a number of choirs.

Kent is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Brad Christensen, Brent (Karin) Christensen, Arik (Sue) Christensen, and Laurel (Brian) Christensen Van Meveren; stepchildren, Erik (Ana Paula) Holm, Kathryn (Kristofer) Layon, and John Holm; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six sisters-and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.A. and Esther (Twedt) Christensen.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, February 11th at 2 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 S. Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis, MN. Service will be live streamed at blctcmn.co/stream.

Memorials preferred to Lutheran Partners in Global Ministry, 4570 W. 77th St., Ste. 124, Minneapolis, MN 55435, Bethlehem Foundation, or Doctors Without Borders.

Gill Brothers Funeral Chapel 612-861-6088 www.gillbrothers.com.