MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—Kent Christensen, 86, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Edina, Minn. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 S. Lyndale Ave. The service will be live streamed at blctcmn.co//stream.