EMPORIA, Kan.—Kent E. Williamson, 82, Emporia, Kansas, formerly of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Emergency Department of Newman Regional Health, Emporia.

It was Mr. Williamson’s wish to be cremated. We, unfortunately, will not be having an immediate service due to Covid-19 circumstances. When this difficult time passes, we will announce a graveside service to be held at the St. John Cemetery, Saint John, Kansas.

A memorial to the First United Methodist Church of Emporia’s Food Pantry has been established with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.

Condolences for the family may be sent online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com

