CASPER—Kevin Michael Reddy, 73, of Casper, WY died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Denver Hospice Center. His passing was due to complications from cancer.
He was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts on March 31, 1947 to James and Margret Reddy. He grew up in Winthrop and attended Boston College graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
In 1969 he joined the United States Navy earning the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. He served as the navigator of the USS Cone DD-866.
After active service Kevin attended the University of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) and earned a master’s degree in geophysics. From there he started his lifelong career and passion working as a geophysicist.
Kevin moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1975. He spent his career working in oil exploration primarily in Wyoming and was a member of the Wyoming Geological Association. He also spent time teaching mathematics and science at St. Anthony’s School, several public schools, and Casper College.
A devout Catholic Kevin was a member of St. Patrick’s parish. He also was a Knight of Columbus for more than 50 years.
His true passion was the outdoors; some of his notable outdoor adventures include hiking the White Mountains of New England, riding horse back in the Big Horns, skiing, and riding his Harley Davidson. He loved being in the mountains. He also was an active 19th century living historian and firearms enthusiast. Kevin loved all animals; however, he had a particular love for horses and dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Reddy of Casper; children, Kevin J. Reddy (Britney) Cheyenne, WY, Mary (Jeremy) Hydle Granby, CO, and Jason (Abby) Mook Myrtle Beach, SC; sister-in-law, Fran Reddy Winthrop, MA; grandchildren, Kevin P. Reddy, Keller Hydle, John Reddy, Adalyn Mook, Aidan Reddy, Quentin Hydle, Thomas Mook, and Lillian Reddy; and several nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margret Reddy; his brother, James Reddy; and his sister, Gloria Rutherford all of Winthrop, MA.
A Rosary will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 7:00pm at St. Patrick’s Church in Casper, WY. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:30 St. Patrick’s Church in Casper, WY.
Honorary pallbearers: Kim Capasso, Greg Casteel, Don Erickson, Gary George, Kim Merchant, Jeremy Moyle, Jerry Moyle, and Kent Sneathen.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Casper Humane Society or the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.