CASPER—Kevin Michael Reddy, 73, of Casper, WY died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Denver Hospice Center. His passing was due to complications from cancer.

He was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts on March 31, 1947 to James and Margret Reddy. He grew up in Winthrop and attended Boston College graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

In 1969 he joined the United States Navy earning the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. He served as the navigator of the USS Cone DD-866.

After active service Kevin attended the University of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) and earned a master’s degree in geophysics. From there he started his lifelong career and passion working as a geophysicist.

Kevin moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1975. He spent his career working in oil exploration primarily in Wyoming and was a member of the Wyoming Geological Association. He also spent time teaching mathematics and science at St. Anthony’s School, several public schools, and Casper College.

A devout Catholic Kevin was a member of St. Patrick’s parish. He also was a Knight of Columbus for more than 50 years.