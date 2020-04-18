× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Kimberly Carabajal, 40, of Casper, WY passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, CO of Respiratory Failure.

One of the happiest days of her life was the day she gave birth to her beautiful daughter Savannah Kay.

Kim worked at KFC and Taco Johns for many years. She completed The Climb Wyoming Program on August 14, 2013 as a CNA. Kim then went on to work for Poplar Living Center for a short time. The last couple of years, Kim was working at Independent Opportunities as a Direct Support Professional for adults with Special needs.

Kim enjoyed volleyball, softball, bowling, camping, spending time with her daughter, family, friends and watching her team The Denver Broncos.

Kim is survived by her daughter, Savannah; parents, Debbie and Jackie Sr.; twin sister, Kay (Chad); brother, JJ (Karla); grandma, Linda; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunt’s, and uncle’s.

Kim is loved so much by all and will be greatly missed. Forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

