CASPER—Kimberly Jean Mobley, 59, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Highland Cemetery.