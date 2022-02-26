 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kirk Duane Wise

MESA, Ariz.—In Loving Memory of Kirk Duane Wise born on May 3, 1966 in Casper, Wyoming. He passed away January 12, 2022 of a brief illness in Mesa, AZ.

May he forever rest in peace, he will be loved and missed by his family and friends always.

