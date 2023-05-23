Kitty McQuisten

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Kitty McQuisten, 85, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Wheatland Bible Church in Wheatland, Wyoming with Pastor Tony Borton officiating. Granddaughters, Kitty Peterson and Jerah Nix, will give the eulogy.

Kitty was born on Sunday, April 4, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of William and Kay (Mitchell) Clegg. She moved with her mother and siblings to Thermopolis, Wyoming at the age of nine. Graduating from Thermopolis High School she continued on to receive a degree in Biological Sciences from Colorado State University.

Kitty married Joe Gloyd in 1957 and settled in Wheatland. She was the beloved mother of Cindy (Bob) Guy, Cathy (Ron) Hagman, and Julie Henion; proud grandmother of, Kitty, Joe, Jerah, Jeremy, Ashley, Jaci, Todd, and Cody; and great grandchildren, Hope, Graham, Juan, Claire, Jack, Eli, and Orion.

On February 1, 1978, she married Jack McQuisten. Stepdaughters, Lori Schnepp and Susie (Bryan) Stark; step grandchildren, Bill, Justin, and Matthew; and great grandchildren, Makaya, Kinsley, and Hudson were lovingly added to her growing family.

Kitty lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker and worked for many years at both the Stockgrowers Bank and Basin Electric.

She loved to play bridge with her lifelong friends, kept an immaculate house, adored and spoiled her little pup, Calli, loved to travel with Jack, and spent many years with SOWERS (Servants on Wheels Every Ready), a Christian couples RV work ministry providing volunteer help to Christian ministries. Kitty was a member of the Wheatland Bible Church and PEO. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her family her strong faith and personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Kitty was preceded in death by her beloved Jack on April 30, 2016 and siblings, Bill Clegg and Sally Hanneman.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Platte County Library, 904 Ninth Street, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201 would be appreciated by the family.

Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel is in charge of the services.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.gormanfh.com