CASPER—Kurt R. Sides, age 61, of Casper, passed away February 16, 2020 at his home. Kurt was born December 8, 1958 in Lusk, Wyoming to James and Marjorie (McFarland) Sides. Kurt graduated from Natrona County High School. Kurt enjoyed spending time outdoors—hunting, fishing, and camping. His greatest enjoyment was being a grandpa and playing games with his grandchildren.

Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Cathy.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Sides; son, Ryan Sides; daughter, Heather (J.R.) Boyles; three grandchildren, Kaidence, Alianna, and Carson Boyles; and two sisters, Linda and Marilyn.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4pm. Contact the family for more information.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Casper Humane Society in Kurt’s memory.

To leave a special message for Kurt’s family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kurt Sides as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.