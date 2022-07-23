 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kyle Roy Farley

Kyle Roy Farley

On July 12, 2022, Kyle Roy Farley lost his life in a one vehicle rollover accident. Kyle did not wish to be remembered with an obituary or to be memorialized with a funeral, but wanted instead for those he loved to be together and celebrate his life. Please join us in The Celebration of Kyle's life, July 31, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at The Beacon Club in Casper, Wyoming. There will be a short tribute, the sharing of memories by loved ones and friends, a video tribute to her daddy by Brooklynn and a dinner to follow.

