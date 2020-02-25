Larry Cottrell

CASPER - Larry Cottrell passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his children.

Larry was born in Coalville, Utah on June 24, 1948 to Ralph and Gladys Cottrell. Larry spent his younger years between the family farm in Burlington, Wyoming and in Cody, Wyoming where his father was an educator and high school principal. Larry could tell endless stories of the adventures he and his siblings had together on the farm.

Larry's family moved to Evanston, Wyoming where he graduated from high school in 1966. Larry went on to graduate from Brigham Young University and The San Francisco College of Mortuary Science.

Larry returned to Wyoming after Mortuary College. He spent seven years in Buffalo, Wyoming while serving his apprenticeship before moving his family to Casper. Larry considered himself a true “Wyomingite” and made Casper his permanent home. Larry led a very successful career for over 40 years as a Mortician and Funeral Director at Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, followed by many years at Bustard's Funeral Home. Larry touched the lives of so many families and coworkers throughout the years with his kind and professional approach.

