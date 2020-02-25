Larry Cottrell
CASPER - Larry Cottrell passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his children.
Larry was born in Coalville, Utah on June 24, 1948 to Ralph and Gladys Cottrell. Larry spent his younger years between the family farm in Burlington, Wyoming and in Cody, Wyoming where his father was an educator and high school principal. Larry could tell endless stories of the adventures he and his siblings had together on the farm.
Larry's family moved to Evanston, Wyoming where he graduated from high school in 1966. Larry went on to graduate from Brigham Young University and The San Francisco College of Mortuary Science.
Larry returned to Wyoming after Mortuary College. He spent seven years in Buffalo, Wyoming while serving his apprenticeship before moving his family to Casper. Larry considered himself a true “Wyomingite” and made Casper his permanent home. Larry led a very successful career for over 40 years as a Mortician and Funeral Director at Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, followed by many years at Bustard's Funeral Home. Larry touched the lives of so many families and coworkers throughout the years with his kind and professional approach.
Larry shared three children with his former spouse, Kathryn Wold Cottrell. Larry loved nothing more than spending time with family and sharing his many stories. Larry enjoyed camping, fishing, watching old westerns, and listening to music.
Larry will be remembered for his generous heart, giving nature, and his gift of storytelling. Larry was rarely seen without his Stetson cowboy hat and Tony Lama boots.
Larry is survived by his children, Eric (Jenny) Cottrell, Tara (Russ) Fleetwood, and Cindy (Sophorn) Yann; grandchildren, Damond Cottrell, Rio Fleetwood, and Landen Yann; siblings, Paula (Wynn) Ferrell, Gordon (Darlene) Cottrell, and Mark (Linda) Cottrell. Larry will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Gladys Cottrell, and his beloved grandson and best friend, Joshua Schanck-Cottrell.
A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Larry Cottrell on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bustard's Funeral Home. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials can be made in Larry's name to Central Wyoming Hospice.