CASPER—Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Uncle and Friend… Larry Hall, passed away January 29, 2022 due to complications of COVID. Larry was born April 18, 1943 to Archie and Helen Hall in Tooele, UT. He was the youngest of four children.

All three siblings have preceded him in death; Lloyd, Lynn and Jean. Larry was also preceded in death by his daughters, Staci and Kathi.

He was an avid “car guy” and loved anything fast and beautiful! Larry enjoyed his pool leagues and spending time telling stories with friends at the Elks Club. He loved Wyoming and especially the Bighorn Mountains.

Larry worked in the Shirley Basin mine in the 60s and was one of the best heavy equipment operators around. He also enjoyed running a few different businesses throughout his life, such as his excavating company, hot rod shop and boat dealership. He was happy to teach anyone who wanted to learn about cars, boats or heavy equipment. He also knew a whole lot about life.

Larry is survived by his wife, Connie; his son, Todd and wife Shari; his daughters, Brenda and husband Dan, Leslie and husband Tom; his grandchildren, Jenelle, Tasha, Halie, Autumn, Kelsey, Carson, Jon, McKenna, Kelly, Kayla and Allison; his great-grandchildren, Stella, Marley, Britta, Vincent, Emrie and Quill; and… his loveable pooch, Cassie; and the many ducks and geese that he helped care for on their property, that he and Connie call “family”.

The family and friends of this man will miss him dearly.

There will be a celebration of life this summer, the date and location will be forthcoming.