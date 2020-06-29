Larry James “Sissy” Goodwin
View Comments

Larry James “Sissy” Goodwin

{{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS - Larry James “Sissy” Goodwin, 73, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Casper. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2020, at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery with military honors accorded by the United States Air Force Funeral Honors and Natrona County United Veterans Council. A reception will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Edness K. Wilkins Park, at the Mountain View Shelter.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Goodwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News