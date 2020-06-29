DOUGLAS - Larry James “Sissy” Goodwin, 73, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Casper. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2020, at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery with military honors accorded by the United States Air Force Funeral Honors and Natrona County United Veterans Council. A reception will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Edness K. Wilkins Park, at the Mountain View Shelter.