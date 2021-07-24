CHEYENNE—It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Larry Joe Reinholtz,, 83, of Cheyenne on June 24, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Larry fought a courageous battle against Lewy Body Syndrome.

Larry was born on July 11, 1937 to Dema (Miller) and Floyd Reinholtz in Cripple Creek, Colorado. At age five, his family moved to Rawlins, Wyoming. Larry attended schools in Rawlins and graduated from Rawlins High School in 1955. Larry attended and played basketball at the University of Wyoming. He returned to Rawlins where he met and married his wife of 61 years, Adelaide (Sun) Reinholtz.

Larry began his career in Rawlins working for the Sinclair Refinery in 1957 before transitioning to a role at Northern Gas Company in 1966. In 1976, he was transferred to Riverton, Wyoming where he was promoted to Director with Northern Gas Company. In 1979, Larry and his family relocated to Casper, Wyoming following another promotion with Northern Gas Company as District Manager. Although Larry retired in 1998, he continued to consultant for KN Energy.