Larry Joe Stevens, Sr.

Larry enlisted in the Navy in 1960 after high school and served on the Destroyer, the USS Bausell. After his service in the Navy, Larry began his career in the oilfield with Coastal Drilling, Baroid and Gulf Oil. Larry was transferred from Bakersfield, California to Casper by Gulf Oil in 1977 and worked as a rig superintendent. Later, Larry consulted for various oil companies throughout his career. He retired from Homax Oil Sales in 2006.

Larry loved spending time with his family, friends, and his beloved dog “Scrappy”. He especially liked to attend 4 o'clock “Happy Hour” with his buddies at the lake. Larry enjoyed fishing with his family, but most of the time he would admit he got out fished. Another great love of his life was his 1950 Ford that he always said was “2UGLI”. He was a member of the Oil Capitol Auto Club and enjoyed many trips and car shows over the years with his family and friends. His fondest trip was in 2017 traveling the historic “Route 66”. Larry was also a life member of the Casper Fraternal Order of Elks #1353.