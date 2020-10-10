CASPER—Larry Joseph Aksamit, age 72, of Casper, passed away peacefully October 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Larry was born September 26, 1948 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Joe and Anne (Washut) Aksamit. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with Bachelor Degrees in Electrical and Biomedical Engineering.

He was employed with the United States Bureau of Reclamation for more than 30 years, retiring in 2002.

Larry developed a deep appreciation for Wyoming’s outdoors spending his free time hunting, fishing and ranching. He was also a passionate woodworker and general artisan. He loved spending time with his grandson, Landon, passing on his skills and vast knowledge of everything from playing guitar, building things from scratch, mechanics, science, gardening, and everything in between.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and son, Danny Aksamit.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Aksamit; daughter, Christy Aksamit; grandson, Landon Aksamit; sister, Karen (Tom) Mulholland; and extended family including nieces, nephews, and cousins.