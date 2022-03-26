Larry P. Nostrum

CASPER — Larry Paul Nostrum, age 69, died in Casper Wyoming on March 4, 2022. Larry was born to Ordie and Jennie Nostrum and grew up in Riverton, Wyoming. Early in his career, Larry worked in various mining positions and found his calling in the auto parts industry. He lived most of his life in Riverton, Wyoming where he worked at various auto parts stores. He eventually relocated to Casper, Wyoming and retired after several years at Lariat International Truck.