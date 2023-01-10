Laurence Oard Burton

Born March 23, 1937 in Thermopolis, he was the son of Oard and Josephine (Hart) Burton. He graduated from Thermopolis High School in 1956, married Connie Lee Shafer and joined the US Marine Corps that same year. The couple later divorced. After Larry’s honorable discharge in 1959, he worked for the US Postal Service in Thermopolis until 1967 at which time he acquired his Private Pilot Instructor rating in Colorado Springs, CO. In 1968 he owned/operated Clinton Aviation in Phoenix. In Casa Grande, AZ, Larry was employed by the US Air Force as a civilian flight instructor.