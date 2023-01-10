Laurence Oard Burton, 85, died January 4, 2023 at Hot Springs Health in Thermopolis, Wyoming.
Born March 23, 1937 in Thermopolis, he was the son of Oard and Josephine (Hart) Burton. He graduated from Thermopolis High School in 1956, married Connie Lee Shafer and joined the US Marine Corps that same year. The couple later divorced. After Larry’s honorable discharge in 1959, he worked for the US Postal Service in Thermopolis until 1967 at which time he acquired his Private Pilot Instructor rating in Colorado Springs, CO. In 1968 he owned/operated Clinton Aviation in Phoenix. In Casa Grande, AZ, Larry was employed by the US Air Force as a civilian flight instructor.
Returning to Wyoming in 1970, he again worked for the US Postal Service in Casper until retirement in 1992. Larry’s retirement years were spent in Riverton and Thermopolis. He enjoyed flying, watching all sports and arrowhead hunting.
Survivors include his sons, Rob (Cheryl) of Windsor, CO and Clint (Cyd) of Gillette, WY; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Cindy Burton Wimber.
Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages may be offered at mortfh.com.