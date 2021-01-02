NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.—Laurie Ann (Day) Rocke passed away peacefully at her home in New York City on December 18, 2020, after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Laurie was born and raised in Casper, WY. Although she left Wyoming a while ago, Wyoming never left her. It remained a huge part of her identity, and she visited often in order to see her family as well as to share her love of the state with her husband and two children.

After graduating from Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, Laurie moved to Boston, where she worked for the World Affairs Council to plan events and speakers on international topics. After getting married and moving to New York, Laurie worked for Macy’s, helping to plan, organize and sell sponsorships for the Thanksgiving Day parade, 4th of July fireworks shows, and other special events.

Laurie’s passion for natural foods then led her to work for Whole Foods Market for over 10 years in a variety of marketing positions, as well as several other natural foods companies.

Aside from her career, Laurie also volunteered for many organizations, including serving on the Boards for the PTA and the afterschool activities nonprofit for her son’s elementary school.