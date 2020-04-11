Laverne Dove Barnes

She was an active tennis player up until her early 80’s and always enjoyed her annual trip with her three sons to the BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament played at Indian Wells, Calif. She was also known to enjoy the nickel slot machines and complimentary cocktails when she visited her son, Randy, in Las Vegas. Laverne spent many enjoyable hours with friends over the years. She was active in her book club, card making on Casper Mountain, attending the Casper Symphony, playing cards—“pan” or just enjoying a “sticky bun” at Johnny J’s Diner. She was also famous for her homemade apple pies and her peanut butter balls and enjoyed making them for her family and friends and enjoyed teaching her great-grandchildren the finer points of baking.