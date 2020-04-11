CASPER—Laverne Dove Barnes, 92, of Casper passed away peacefully in St. Louis, Mo. where she had recently moved to be near one of her sons.
Laverne was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 28, 1927, the daughter of James P. McFarland and Frances T. Koelliker. After high school, Laverne married Dean Barnes, an engineering student at the Ohio State University. Dean’s petroleum engineering career took them to Casey, Ill.; Billings, Mont.; Glenrock, Wyo. and finally to their “forever home”, Casper; where she and Dean moved in 1963. Laverne absolutely loved Casper and the Wild West. (She was clearly the best unpaid Chamber of Commerce representative Casper could ever want.)
Laverne’s home life was dedicated to raising her three sons, Ron, Randy and Phil. She always believed that to be the “most important” work in her life. She was a wonderful mother……..a model for all parents for sure! Laverne always enjoyed Thanksgiving and Christmas trips to see her sons in faraway places where sons’ careers had taken them, ranging from Boston, to Houston, to Hong Kong and points in between. These were always wonderful family celebrations which Laverne cherished.
Laverne was active in the Casper community, having been a member of P.E.O. and DAR. Through the years she also served as treasurer of Blue Envelope Health Fund and volunteered at Fort Casper and The Nicolaysen Art Museum.
She was an active tennis player up until her early 80’s and always enjoyed her annual trip with her three sons to the BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament played at Indian Wells, Calif. She was also known to enjoy the nickel slot machines and complimentary cocktails when she visited her son, Randy, in Las Vegas. Laverne spent many enjoyable hours with friends over the years. She was active in her book club, card making on Casper Mountain, attending the Casper Symphony, playing cards—“pan” or just enjoying a “sticky bun” at Johnny J’s Diner. She was also famous for her homemade apple pies and her peanut butter balls and enjoyed making them for her family and friends and enjoyed teaching her great-grandchildren the finer points of baking.
Laverne is survived by her older sister, Vira; younger brother, Jim, of Columbus, Ohio; sons, Ron (Mary Anne), Randy, and Phil (Arlene); grandchildren, Ben (Tammy), Peter (Dasha), Jeff, Erin, Brian, Garrett (Sheena), Jessy (Chris), and Brent (Julie); and great-grandchildren, Kaila, Leah, Alex and Natalie.
Laverne loved life and always had a “can do” attitude. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. God speed, Mom……………..We love you!!
There will be a celebration of Laverne’s life later this year.
Donations may be made to the United Methodist Church or Central Wyoming Hospice.
