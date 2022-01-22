CASPER—Lawrence Charles “Larry” Barrett, 71, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Casper. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Jim Shumard officiating.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home
