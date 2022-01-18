 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawrence Charles "Larry" Barrett

CASPER—Lawrence Charles “Larry” Barrett, 71, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Highland Cemetery with Rev. Jim Shumard officiating.

Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home

