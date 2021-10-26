DOUGLAS—A rancher who always wanted to be a trucker.
With respect for Larry’s wishes there will be no service.
Lawrence Frank “Larry” Philbrick, 79, of Douglas, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 peacefully at home surround by his family.
Larry was the first of two children, born on Wednesday, December 10, 1941 to the late Lawrence Frank “Buzz” Philbrick Sr. and Beatrice “Bea” (Burks) Philbrick at Converse County Memorial Hospital in Douglas.
Larry was raised on a ranch in Converse County and graduated from Douglas High School in 1960 and immediately after graduating he enlisted in the United States Army. He married Jeri Lee Olsen, and they were married for 61 years, and had two children, Karma Lee (Philbrick) McIntyre and Craig Alan Philbrick.
Larry taught his family so much, but three main lessons stand out: first, working hard is non-negotiable, second, ‘just don’t let it happen twice’, and most importantly, trucking can be a part of every conversation.
Larry never blatantly spoke these lessons, but rather chose to teach by example. He was always the worker to keep up with. Whether it was headed to calve, the dew had hit, and it was time to put up hay, or a load of cattle needed hauled. Most never knew Larry retired, he could be found at the shop at 5:00 A.M. to start the trucks, feed the cats, and shoot the breeze with the truck drivers. (Remember every conversation included trucking!)
He was so patient with all his kids and grandkids. Due to his trust in them to get the job done, he often had to fix his fair share of machinery (this made him a great mechanic). However, it was never a problem, he’d simply help them put it back together, and say to them as he put his gloves in his back pocket “just pay attention next time kid”.
Though he was a rancher and a farmer for most of his life, trucking was his true- life’s ambition. He was always the first to point out a ‘nice looking’ truck. His family will always have the fond memory of watching him pull out of the ranch, his Peterbilt polished, lit up, and a toot of the horn letting them know he was hittin’ the road.
He is survived by his wife, Jeri Philbrick of Douglas; his son, Craig (Tiffany) Philbrick of Douglas and their children Marlee and Dempsee; his daughter, Karma (Todd) McIntyre of Douglas and their three children Payden, Taylor, and Baylee; and his brother, Jim Philbrick of Gillette, Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by baby boy, Philbrick and by both his parents, Lawrence Frank Philbrick Sr. on June 1, 1996 and Beatrice Philbrick on May 12, 1994.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the donor’s charity of choice.
