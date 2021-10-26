Lawrence Frank “Larry” Philbrick

He was so patient with all his kids and grandkids. Due to his trust in them to get the job done, he often had to fix his fair share of machinery (this made him a great mechanic). However, it was never a problem, he’d simply help them put it back together, and say to them as he put his gloves in his back pocket “just pay attention next time kid”.

Though he was a rancher and a farmer for most of his life, trucking was his true- life’s ambition. He was always the first to point out a ‘nice looking’ truck. His family will always have the fond memory of watching him pull out of the ranch, his Peterbilt polished, lit up, and a toot of the horn letting them know he was hittin’ the road.

He is survived by his wife, Jeri Philbrick of Douglas; his son, Craig (Tiffany) Philbrick of Douglas and their children Marlee and Dempsee; his daughter, Karma (Todd) McIntyre of Douglas and their three children Payden, Taylor, and Baylee; and his brother, Jim Philbrick of Gillette, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by baby boy, Philbrick and by both his parents, Lawrence Frank Philbrick Sr. on June 1, 1996 and Beatrice Philbrick on May 12, 1994.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the donor’s charity of choice.