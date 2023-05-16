Lawrence “Larry” Wade Laceby, 58, passed away on May 7, 2023 at home surrounded by family. He was born June 16, 1964, in Casper, Wyoming to Sharon and Larry Laceby. Lawrence is preceded in death by his father, Larry Laceby and granddaughter, Destiny. He is survived by his children: Christina Laceby and Samantha(Samuel) Johnson; his brother, Joseph Laceby; his mother, Sharon Laceby; and five grandchildren: Keounia, Rhylee, Tessa, Kayla and Avery.

Lawrence attended and graduated from Owasso High School in 1982, was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked as an auto mechanic for many years. He loved his work, always finding things to add to his collections, and of course his animals. Lawrence spent his life helping others and wouldn’t have had it any other way. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all that knew him.

The memorial service celebrating Lawrences’ life will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Bustard & Jacoby Funerals at 600 CY Ave., Casper.

The family wishes to express their thanks for the many kindnesses, prayers and sympathies extended during this time.