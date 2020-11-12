CASPER—Layne David Luckow, 51, of Casper passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with Michele and Kody by his side.

He was born to Larry Luckow and the late Linda Olson, June 13, 1969 in Houston Texas. Layne graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1987. He married Michele Drazick on June 2, 2000.

Layne and his family traveled and lived in many places including Singapore, Scotland, England, Wales, Hawaii, Texas and San Francisco. Layne’s father believed during these travels he learned to love everyone no matter their background. During Layne’s crazy days as a teenager he loved working on his many cars that usually cost a few hundred bucks, break dancing (true story) and what we fondly refer to as “ruffian games.” In 1995 Kody was born and Layne’s goal in life was to be the best dad.

1995 was also the year that Layne pursued his dream of owning and operating a 24 hour gym. The Flex Complex was not only a gym but a second home for many. He also owned a successful lawn business and later worked for the City of Casper.

Layne was able to fix anything and he loved a good project. Some of his projects included three custom motorcycles and a vintage camper. He was a perfectionist and we loved to tease him about his CDO (OCD).