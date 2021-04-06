CASPER — Leahbeth Ann Wolff, 67, of Casper, Wyoming passed away April 2, 2021.

Leahbeth Acord was born on June 27, 1953 in Kremmling, Colorado, to Gerald Harry Acord and Ruth Eileen “Billie” Shadrick. Her family later moved to Encampment, Wyoming, where she graduated from Encampment High School in May, 1972. Leahbeth married Richard Wolff November 18, 1989.

Leah and Richard traveled for work with the pipelines for many years before retiring in Casper, Wyoming.

Leah loved spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking care of her dogs, fishing, hunting, camping and tending their lawn and garden. Leahbeth never knew a stranger and those who knew her will miss her infectious laughter and sense of humor.

Leahbeth is survived by husband, Richard, of Casper, WY; two daughters, Heather (Steve) Werner of Encampment, WY, and Dusti Lawson of Worland, WY; two stepdaughters, Tera (Jeff) Brown of Casper, WY, and Cheri (Broderick) Johnson of Detroit, MI; son, Scott (Kellie) Hartsell of Tooele, UT; brothers, Darold (Karon) Acord of Spring Creek, NV and David (Lynn) Acord of Encampment, WY; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews, close friends, and extended family.