Lee C. Dunlap Major, USA Retired

Lee was born and raised in Casper and joined the Wyoming National Guard in 1955, joined the Regular Army the same year; later went on to the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, KY, becoming the first soldier in the 101st to be decorated for action in the Vietnam War in 1963 and two more tours. Awarded a CIB; first Bronze Star Medal with V and later three oak leaf clusters; and other commendations; was assigned to OCS and Commissioned a 2/LT, then became a Special Forces Officer in 1964. He was a pioneer in HALO, and HAHO Parachuting that is used today. One of 98 men that were picked up by the Fulton Skyhook system; He was given the honor of becoming a US Army Parachute Team Gold Knights Alumni for his work in Army and civilian skydiving. Lee went to the West Coast Language School in Monterey CA twice, for Spanish; then Thai. Retired after 44 years of combined Federal Service from the US Special Operations Command at MacDill AFB, FL. Lee served with SF Training Group, 1st SF Group, and 5th SF Group ABN.