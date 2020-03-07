Lee C. Dunlap Major, USA Retired

RIVERVIEW, Fla.—Lee C. Dunlap, 81, was born September 1, 1927 and went home to be with our Lord on March 1, 2019, surrounded by his wife Jan (Fancett) of 59 years; and his family; along with the men of his Special Forces A Team ODA 221.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard H. and Tessa M. Dunlap of Casper; and his grandparents, CW and Maude Dunlap of Lewiston, Washington and Maude and Scott Bowers of Neleigh, NE.
Survivors include his daughter, Zachari A. Crews of Brandon, FL; son, Jeb S. Dunlap and wife Jenniper of Corvallis, OR; and four grandchildren, Brittany L. Crews USN Norfolk VA, Blakelyn Kuester of Jacksonville, FL, Corey A. Jackson, and Justin S. Jackson of Corvallis, OR; his 2 K9 Companions, TobyToo; and Baba; and Prissy Cat.
Lee was a graduate of NCHS Class of 1955, William Carey University BA, Hattiesburg MS; Central Michigan University MA in Public Administration in 1974.
Lee was born and raised in Casper and joined the Wyoming National Guard in 1955, joined the Regular Army the same year; later went on to the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, KY, becoming the first soldier in the 101st to be decorated for action in the Vietnam War in 1963 and two more tours. Awarded a CIB; first Bronze Star Medal with V and later three oak leaf clusters; and other commendations; was assigned to OCS and Commissioned a 2/LT, then became a Special Forces Officer in 1964. He was a pioneer in HALO, and HAHO Parachuting that is used today. One of 98 men that were picked up by the Fulton Skyhook system; He was given the honor of becoming a US Army Parachute Team Gold Knights Alumni for his work in Army and civilian skydiving. Lee went to the West Coast Language School in Monterey CA twice, for Spanish; then Thai. Retired after 44 years of combined Federal Service from the US Special Operations Command at MacDill AFB, FL. Lee served with SF Training Group, 1st SF Group, and 5th SF Group ABN.
An avid runner he completed the Honolulu Marathon, many 12k and 5k races both in Hawai’i and Tampa. Lee served on the Board of Directors of the Special Operations Memorial Foundation, and was a Mason in good standing in Lodge 15 of Casper.
He was interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC on February 14, 2020 with full military honors.
Donations in his memory can be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs for the Blind; International Skydiving Museum; SOF Warriors Foundation or a charity of your choice.