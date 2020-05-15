Every August for nearly 50 years, Lee joined a group of Casper friends dubbed the “Cheerful Charlies” for a week of backpacking throughout the Wind Rivers, Big Horns or Tetons. During the 1960s and 70’s a cluster of “Cheerfuls” met before work to “shuffle” four laps around the NCHS dirt track, to prepare for this expedition. While the backpacking transitioned to a camping trip in later years, the friendships, everclear punch and traditions remained.

Lee lived a life brimming with adventures and experiences. Upon his 1941 college graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a flight instructor and fighter pilot, primarily flying Hellcat fighters off of aircraft carriers.

Wanderlust struck in the years after his service. Several years of managing offices for American Express in Austria and Italy, working as a cowhand at a ranch in New Mexico, and crewing on a large schooner were among his resume entries.

In 2015, Lee moved to Oregon for more help from his daughter and son-in-law. He loved daily walks, trips to Palm Springs, and getting news from the Casper Star Tribune. As his care needs progressed this year, Lee relocated to Austin, Texas to be closer to his son and daughter-in-law.