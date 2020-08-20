CASPER—Lee Josef Linn, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at Central Wyoming Hospice on Monday morning, August 17, 2020.
Joe was 82 years old, born on February 8, 1938 in Lander, Wyoming to Ralph and Helen (Merriam) Linn.
Joe graduated from Natrona County High School and attended the University of Wyoming. He was proud to be a native Wyomingite and in his early years spent time between Casper and the family sheep ranch near Moneta.
On April 13, 1963 he married the love of his life, Judy Kuchenbecker, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Casper. They enjoyed 57 years together. Their marriage was blessed with two children, David and Laura.
He had many hobbies, but was passionate about building hot rods and enjoyed racing them in Glen Rock and Bar Nunn. He was a member of the Deacon Car Club. He had to part with one of his favorite cars to purchase his first home for his young family. Later in retirement, he purchased a similar car, a 1929 model A Ford with a corvette engine that he enjoyed cruising in. In 2001 he was also commodore of the Casper Boat Club.
He especially enjoyed the outdoors, particularly the mountains where he could camp, fish, and hunt. He loved sharing those experiences with his kids and grandkids, teaching them to fish in the Big Sandy.
He and Judy had an especially enjoyable trip driving their motor home through Canada for an Alaskan expedition.
He was an avid carpenter and enjoyed woodworking and passed this skill to his son and grandsons.
As a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Judy of Casper; son, David (Becky) Linn, Abilene, Kansas; and daughter, Laura (Keith) Austin, Casper. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Josh Linn, Edwardsville, Illinois, Jeremy Linn, Parkville, Missouri, Justin Linn, Haviland, Kansas, Hailey Egan, and John Erbert, both of Casper; great-grandchildren are, Tyler and Tessa Linn, Illinois, Emma Linn, Missouri, and Mason Egan, of Casper.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Kloefkorn Home of Central Wyoming Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.