CASPER—Lee Josef Linn, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at Central Wyoming Hospice on Monday morning, August 17, 2020.

Joe was 82 years old, born on February 8, 1938 in Lander, Wyoming to Ralph and Helen (Merriam) Linn.

Joe graduated from Natrona County High School and attended the University of Wyoming. He was proud to be a native Wyomingite and in his early years spent time between Casper and the family sheep ranch near Moneta.

On April 13, 1963 he married the love of his life, Judy Kuchenbecker, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Casper. They enjoyed 57 years together. Their marriage was blessed with two children, David and Laura.

He had many hobbies, but was passionate about building hot rods and enjoyed racing them in Glen Rock and Bar Nunn. He was a member of the Deacon Car Club. He had to part with one of his favorite cars to purchase his first home for his young family. Later in retirement, he purchased a similar car, a 1929 model A Ford with a corvette engine that he enjoyed cruising in. In 2001 he was also commodore of the Casper Boat Club.

He especially enjoyed the outdoors, particularly the mountains where he could camp, fish, and hunt. He loved sharing those experiences with his kids and grandkids, teaching them to fish in the Big Sandy.