CASPER—Lenora May Forgey, 80 of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Life Care Center of Casper.

Lenora was a devoted mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to taking care of family and friends. They brought an abundance of joy to her. She always told them “you make my heart happy” and never neglected to give a hug and tell them I love you. She had the kindest and generous hearts to her family and friends.

Lenora had a special gift for hospitality. Decorating for the holidays and hosting meals made lasting memories for everyone. Christmas was her favorite holiday and sharing her nativities with all of her family. Lenora’s endless collection of chickens made everyone laugh and smile!

Lenora’s hobby was gardening. She took a lot of pride in her flowers and yard. Family, friends and neighbors enjoyed them along with her. They were bright and colorful just like her.

Lenora’s faith was shared by her family and friends who know she is at peace after several years of failing health.

She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Mary Fisher.