CASPER—Leo “Coach” Clapp passed peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

He was born to the late Otto and Esta (Ball) Clapp on October 15, 1936 in Salt Creek, Wyoming. Leo moved to Casper with his family after Otto’s passing. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1955.

While in school, Leo met his wife, Lois Story, and they were married November 10, 1956. He was a lineman for Pacific Power and Light until his retirement in 1996.

Leo loved camping and fishing with family and friends out at Alcova Lake. He was a life-long Elks member, and he especially enjoyed his time as a softball coach.

Leo is survived by two children: son, Mark Clapp and daughter, Carol Swartz; son-in-law, Chuk Swartz; two grandchildren, Rebekah Swartz and Kyle Swartz, all of Casper; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Esta Clapp; his wife, Lois, in 2020; three brothers; and five sisters.