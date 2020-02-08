CASPER—Leon D. “Bud” Beadles, 77, of Casper, went to heaven Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born to the late Fred and Dorothy Beadles, July 8, 1942 in Huron, SD.

Bud was a truck salesman for years. He worked for Casper Truck Center, Floyd’s Truck Center and Marv Swenson. He never met a stranger. Bud defiantly had the gift of gab!

Bud was very active with the Casper Shrine Club. He loved nothing more than attending the yearly “Cutter” races in Jackson Hole. He also loved entertaining people with his Elvis impersonations. There isn’t an Elvis song he couldn’t sing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bud is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Hackney Beadles (Casper); three children, Fred, David, and Lorri Beadles; two stepchildren; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon Prachar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Dorothy Beadles and his sister, Jo Ann Peek.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Casper Shrine Club.

A small service will take place at the Casper Shrine Club at 3:30pm followed by a reception from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Cremation has taken place.

To send condolences or leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Beadles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.