CASPER - Leon P. “Tiny” Ridenour, 96, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Casper. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Ave. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Highland Cemetery with full military honors.