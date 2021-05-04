Leon "Tiny" P. Ridenour

CASPER—Leon P. “Tiny” Ridenour passed away peacefully, at his home, the morning of April 28, 2021 with family by his side. Leon was born December 5, 1924 in Fairbury, NE to David A. and Helen A. Ridenour. He graduated high school and Junior college before entering the U.S. Air Force during WWII, making the rank of Lance Corporal. He was honorably discharged. He then attended College at the University of Nebraska where he graduated with a degree in Architecture.

Leon went to work for Marathon Oil Co. and worked there until he retired. Retirement was short lived however. In his mid-80’s Leon went to work for Wal-Mart. He was best known as the “Greeter” at the West Wal-Mart. He worked there until his final retirement at the age of 93.

He is survived by his two nephews, John L. Ridenour of Jacksonville, FL and Richard A. Ridenour of Casper. He is also survived by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Leon never married.

Services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Ave, in Casper at 10 a.m., the public is invited. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. at Highland cemetery with full Military Honors.

Arrangements are by Bustard’s Funeral Home.