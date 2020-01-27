Leona Marie Krakow

CHEYENNE—Leona Krakow, 96, the matriarch of her family and a loving friend to all, passed Thursday, January 23, 2020, after a wonderful and giving life.
Leona is survived by her loving husband, Gene Krakow; her daughters, Cheryl Kern, and Nancy Godfrey (Bob); her grandchildren, Mike Wood (Keri), Kathleen Bates (Jeff), Thomas Godfrey, Kelly Kern and Chuck Kern (Stacey); and her seven great grandchildren. Her parents, five brothers and one sister preceded her in death.
Leona was born on June 4, 1923, in Chugwater. She graduated from Natrona County High School and married Tom Brannan in 1941. After Tom passed, she went to work at New York Life and met Gene. They married on November 14, 1970, and worked hand-in-hand over their 49 years together. Leona was a long-time Casper resident before the couple moved to Cheyenne in 1999. Leona was a devoted wife and mother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at the Ascension Lutheran Church in Cheyenne on Wednesday, January 29, at 2 pm. Pastor Rebecca Aardahl will officiate.
Condolences can be sent to Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel at www.wrcfuneral.com. Donations may be given to a charity of your choice.
Service information
2:00PM
712 Storey Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY 82009